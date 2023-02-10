After recent rockfall at Waimea Bay, state puts mitigation plan on fast track

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.

The state plans to extend the impact fence along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay following the recent rockfall.

The barriers were first built in 2000 following a March landslide that shut down the highway.

While that barrier and the roadway were under construction, a temporary road made from coral rock was built on the sands of Waimea Bay for drivers to get around.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Following Sunday’s rockfall, some residents were worried the roadway was going to remain closed for a while.

“The problem is, is you see a long line of traffic and it’s hard to know whether they’re counter flowing or it’s something that’s just temporary,” said Sandy Taylor of the North Shore.

“This was a lot more permanent, I mean, it lasted the whole day, although we’re glad that they were able to take care of it quickly.”

Construction could take about two months and there will be days where they’ll have single lane closures.

Shelly Kunishige, of the state Department of Transportation, said traffic in both directions will be allowed in the remaining lane using alternating traffic control.

“Approximately 18 days of the work schedule and that will be for drilling and pouring cement for the posts,” said Kunishige.

The state has declared Kamehameha Highway in the vicinity of Waimea Bay a traffic emergency zone.

This waives procurement and permitting requirements for the $1.2 million project.

“In this case, Kamehameha Highway in this area by Waimea Bay, there’s only one way in or out so we really need to expedite the project,” said HDOT’s Highways Administrator George Abcede.

Construction will take place 10 hours per day, Monday through Friday.

Kunishige said single lane closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.