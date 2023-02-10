68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68 year-old man is in critical condition after his car crashed into a fence in Waimanalo Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Tinker Road.

EMS said first responders administered life saving treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

