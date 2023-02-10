Tributes
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo

Police Lights (file)
Police Lights (file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68 year-old man is in critical condition after his car crashed into a fence in Waimanalo Thursday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Tinker Road.

EMS said first responders administered life saving treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

