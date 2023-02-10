Tributes
2023 HHSAA boys basketball State Championship games are set

2023 tournament
2023 tournament(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:21 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exciting night in the HHSAA boys basketball semifinals.

The Championship matchups are now set with both games set to take place on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In the Division II, there will be a new champion this year as Kohala takes on University Lab.

The Cowboys trying to win their first title since 2020 and the Jr Bows trying to win their first title since 2016.

Division II
Division II(Hawaii News Now)

They go at it at 5:00 p.m. at the Stan.

Its a battle of OIA and ILH in the Division I Championship as Campbell tries to dethrone the kings Saint Louis for the DI crown.

The Crusaders trying to go back-to-back — the Sabers make their first title game appearance in program history.

That game is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Division I
Division I(Hawaii News Now)

