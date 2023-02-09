Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men suspected of breaking into a car dealership in Waipahu.

The crime happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into the Cutter Mazda dealership and taking several key fobs in a sales office before getting away with three vehicles using a stolen tow truck.

One of the suspects is described as a man in his 20s, about 140 to 160 pounds, and a medium build with scars or markings on both arms.

He was wearing a black and dirty white baseball cap, black and blue face mask, and black “Los Angeles” jersey tank top with the number “34″ on the back. He was also seen waring black pants with blue and yellow vertical stripes on the sides and dark and light grey camouflage sandals.

The second suspect is described as being slim build and wearing a dark hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

