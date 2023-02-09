Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about...
Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said.

Gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m. around dismissal time during a large fight, authorities said.

Police said the three victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two students — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were both shot in their legs and the 37-year-old security guard suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck, officials said. All three were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been announced. Police said it was not immediately clear if the three victims were intended targets of the lone shooter, who ran from the scene.

It was the second shooting outside the school in three months, police said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg about a block from the school on Dec. 8 and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the New York Daily News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were...
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
Beretania Street crash
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
A new bill would allow them to using the latest technologies to battle sea level rise.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas
On the eve of the address, McCarthy challenged Biden to come to the negotiating table to slash...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki

Latest News

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Damar Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
Lantern Floating Hawaii to return as in-person ceremony for first time since 2019
Deported veterans Mauricio Hernandez Mata, center right, and Leonel Contreras embrace after...
2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico sworn in as US citizens