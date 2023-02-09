Rockfall on key North Shore highway highlight growing concern for high-risk roads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four days after massive boulders fell from the hill above Kamehameha Highway, the state Department of Transportation is still working to shore up the key roadway at Waimea Bay.

It is now considered an emergency traffic zone. That will allow the state to get funding and perms sooner and expedite the construction process.

On Tuesday, DOT completed work to reset the barrier on Kamehameha Highway meant to slow down and deflect falling rocks from making it to the roadway. It cost about $130,000.

As next steps, DOT’s highway division wants to construct a 15-foot high fence that will stretch down a 190-foot portion of Kamehameha Highway.

Workers estimate that the project would cost approximately $1.2 million and be completed by March of this year.

Meanwhile, there are other roadways in Hawaii considered high-risk for rockfalls.

According to the transportation department, the current top 10 sites on the state highway system are:

Statewide Ranking Highway # District Highway Name Begin MP End MP End MP 1 83 Oahu Kamehameha Highway 5.4 5.52 R 2 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 21.04 21.49 L 3 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 25.77 26.06 L 4 56 Kauai Kuhio Highway 24.79 25.01 L 5 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 21.6 21.85 L 6 560 Kauai Kuhio Highway 0.66 1.17 L 7 30 Maui Honoapiilani Highway 10.33 10.44 TOP 8 61 Oahu Pali Highway 5.95 6.04 TOP 9 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 26.27 26.72 L 10 61 Oahu Pali Highway 6.12 6.55 R

DOT officials said the hazardous areas are ranked based on factors including:

Slope height

Presence of catchment (e.g., a ditch or flat area between the slope and the road)

Average vehicle risk (e.g., how many vehicles drive through this section on average)

Sight distance

Roadway width

Geological character of the slope

Volume per rockfall event, climate and/or presence of water on slope

Rockfall history and presence of protective systems

#1 on the statewide list is an area of Kamehameha Highway but officials said the Feb. 5 rockfall that occurred on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay ranked 13 for rockfall risk.

Also on Oahu, two sections on Pali Highway ranked #8 and #10. Both of those areas on the windward side of the tunnel experienced a massive rockslide which closed the Pali in 2019 and forced an extension of the tunnel.

With the emergency zone designation, the transportation department is required to have a public meeting to discuss those plans.

