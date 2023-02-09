Police locate one of five stolen vehicles from Kalihi car dealership burglary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have located one of the five vehicles stolen from a Kalihi Car Dealership earlier this week.

Ron Zhang of Excellent Motor Group on Dillingham Boulevard tells us thieves broke into his business Monday night and left the lot with a handful of cars, and more than 100 keys.

Police found the silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck at the Whole Foods in Ward parking lot.

Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple keys. (Source: KHNL)

The remaining stolen vehicles are:

a red Ford F-150 pick-up truck

a silver Acura TLX

a black Mercedes with license TPS 755

and a white Ford pick up truck

HPD has launched a burglary investigation as the case is classified as a second-degree robbery.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.