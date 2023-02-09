Police locate one of five stolen vehicles from Kalihi car dealership burglary
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have located one of the five vehicles stolen from a Kalihi Car Dealership earlier this week.
Ron Zhang of Excellent Motor Group on Dillingham Boulevard tells us thieves broke into his business Monday night and left the lot with a handful of cars, and more than 100 keys.
Police found the silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck at the Whole Foods in Ward parking lot.
The remaining stolen vehicles are:
- a red Ford F-150 pick-up truck
- a silver Acura TLX
- a black Mercedes with license TPS 755
- and a white Ford pick up truck
HPD has launched a burglary investigation as the case is classified as a second-degree robbery.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.