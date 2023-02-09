Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closes permanently

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month.

They posted on Instagram that the restaurant has “decided to conclude its journey” at Ward Village.

It didn’t give a reason for the closure.

Piggy Smalls is award-winning chef Andrew Le’s second restaurant, which opened in 2016.

After the closure, many Piggy Smalls employees will transfer to Le’s flagship eatery, The Pig and the Lady.

The Pig and the Lady will remain open in Chinatown for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The last day to enjoy a meal at Piggy Smalls is Sunday, Feb. 12.

