Lantern Floating Hawaii to return as in-person ceremony for first time since 2019

(Shinnyo-en Lantern Floating Hawaii (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day tradition that usually draws thousands to the shores of Ala Moana Beach Park is set to return as an in-person event this year.

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony will be back in person on Monday, May 29.

“Over the past three years, we have offered alternative options to the usual in-person event at Ala Moana Beach, to keep people connected with the intent and spirit of Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii during one of the most challenging times for our global community,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaii.

“We are grateful to return to an in-person event to collectively reflect on the countless and continuing acts of compassion and heroism over the past few years, share in a moment of collective remembrance and generate hope and a sense of renewal toward the future.”

The Lantern Floating ceremony, held every Memorial Day, honors loved ones who have been lost. Thousands of lanterns ― each bearing personal messages ― illuminate the waters off Ala Moana Beach Park and then are gathered up by volunteers in the water.

The in-person ceremony was canceled for the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic but was replaced with special broadcasts and virtual ceremonies.

This year’s event, which is free to the public, is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

More details will be available soon.

For more information, click here.

