HPD investigating recent string of armed robberies targeting courier drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a recent string of armed robberies on Oahu.

HPD investigators have identified three robberies in the last two weeks that they believe are related.

All incidents involve courier drivers who were threatened by suspects who had handguns or tasers, officials said.

In one incident, a victim was physically assaulted by the suspects.

Officials say, in all three cases, the suspects fled into waiting vehicles, possibly a four-door gray Honda Accord or white Toyota Sienna van.

According to police, the suspects are known to work in groups.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or has information is asked to call 911.

This story may be updated.

