First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system passing north of the state will continue to produce windy conditions across the region through Friday. Breezy and gusty trade winds will continue through the weekend with a slight decrease in wind speeds. Periods of passing showers will mainly affect windward and mountain areas favoring overnight to early morning hours. East Maui and the Big Island will likely see the highest rainfall coverage.

Surf along north and west facing shores will briefly lower overnight into Thursday as the swell that peaked over the past couple of days begins to move out. A fresh north- northwest swell will arrive Thursday and peak late Thursday with near advisory level wave heights. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores. Surf heights are expected to peak Friday, possibly near warning levels, before slowly trending down over the weekend as trades ease.

