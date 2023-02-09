Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to persist into the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system passing north of the state will continue to produce windy conditions across the region through Friday.

Breezy and gusty trade winds will continue through the weekend with a slight decrease in wind speeds. Periods of passing showers will mainly affect windward and mountain areas favoring overnight to early morning hours. East Maui and the Big Island will likely see the highest rainfall coverage.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west facing shores will briefly lower overnight into Thursday as the swell that peaked over the past couple of days begins to move out.

A fresh north-northwest swell will arrive Thursday and peak late Thursday with near advisory level wave heights.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for east facing shores. Surf heights are expected to peak Friday, possibly near warning levels, before slowly trending down over the weekend as trades ease.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were...
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Federal prosecutors allege ex-Punahou basketball coach is a ‘prolific, aggressive child predator’
Boulder crashes into Aiea home overnight
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
Violent Waipahu robbery
HPD: Suspects used Taser on victim in Waipahu robbery

Latest News

Moanalua Freeway crash
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 9, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 9, 2023)
Ed Sniffen, Director of Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said the rocks were part of a...
State reopens North Shore highway following rockfall mitigation
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise