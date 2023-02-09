Tributes
Former Maui wastewater official sentenced in what prosecutors call ‘largest bribery case’

A federal judge sentenced former Maui wastewater official Stewart Stant on federal bribery...
A federal judge sentenced former Maui wastewater official Stewart Stant on federal bribery charges.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a former Maui wastewater official to 10 years in prison for bribery.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson also ordered Stewart Stant to serve three years of supervised release and to forfeit $1.9 million.

Federal prosecutors say it was the largest ever bribery scheme in Hawaii.

“The behavior was outrageous. On every front, you were talking about a man selling and betraying the public trust. You know, for his own personal benefits,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson.

Stant pleaded guilty to accepting $2 million in bribes from Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In exchange, he steered $19 million in non-bid contracts to Choy’s industrial cleaning company.

Stant was also ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution, but the feds say he spent nearly all of that on first-class trips to Las Vegas, hostess bars, and mortgage payments for his Maui home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“It was just an ongoing systematic bribery scheme,” said Sorenson.

Stant’s lawyer asked for a lesser sentencing, saying he didn’t have a criminal record and cooperated with federal investigators.

Stant had nothing to say as he left the courthouse, but inside the courtroom, he apologized for his behavior, saying, “I regret what I did, and I am truly sorry.”

The judge ordered him to start his sentence on April 6 at a federal prison on the mainland.

