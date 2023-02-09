Tributes
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

Moanalua Freeway crash
Moanalua Freeway crash(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:37 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp.

Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended.

The officer was taken to the hospital but HPD said he’s in good condition.

EMS also took a 57-year-old woman to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

This story will be updated.

