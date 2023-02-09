2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp.

Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended.

The officer was taken to the hospital but HPD said he’s in good condition.

EMS also took a 57-year-old woman to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.