2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:37 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp.
Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended.
The officer was taken to the hospital but HPD said he’s in good condition.
EMS also took a 57-year-old woman to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
This story will be updated.
