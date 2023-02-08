Tributes
Strong system expected to produce gusts to 50 mph

Wind Advisory for the Island of Oahu from Noon Wednesday through Friday Afternoon
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning Hawaii residents to prepare for blustery conditions starting Wednesday and say some areas could see gusts to 50 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for much of the state through 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said east winds of 35 mph are expected with localized gusts to 50 mph.

Officials say a strong high pressure system will drive the gusty tradewinds.

Residents are urged to secure objects that are outdoors as winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, and blow away tents and awnings. Experts also encourage using caution when driving.

