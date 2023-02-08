Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head

Firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places, allowing them to get the 2-year-old's head out. (WGAL via CNN)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WGAL) - Firefighters in Pennsylvania freed a 2-year-old girl after she got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan she was playing with.

Mother Erin Meixel called 911 Monday after her 2-year-old daughter, Quinnley, got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan with its middle section removed. The toddler had been playing with the pan.

“She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there. She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her,” Meixel said.

Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had gotten her head stuck.(Source: Junction Fire Company via CNN)

Firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places, allowing them to get Quinnley’s head out.

The toddler is just fine, and her mom is thanking firefighters for doing such a great job.

Meixel joked this kind of thing runs in the family, as she got her legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
Beretania Street crash
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
A new bill would allow them to using the latest technologies to battle sea level rise.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas

Latest News

The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
Octopus farm accused of offering ‘petting zoo’ experience ordered to shut down
Senate Bill 34 was deferred and deemed unconstitutional on Tuesday.
Affordable housing proposal that would go after non-residents deemed unconstitutional
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500; deadliest in decade
Firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places, allowing them to get the 2-year-old's...
'She was a trooper': Mom says of daughter who got cake pan stuck on head