Sheriff honors 4-year-old for saving mother’s life during emergency

Sheriff's office honors 4-year-old Asher Milless for saving mom during an emergency.
Sheriff's office honors 4-year-old Asher Milless for saving mom during an emergency.(Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are honoring a child who helped save his mother during a medical emergency.

On Tuesday, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott presented a Life Saving Award to 4-year-old Asher Milless.

Authorities said Asher is the youngest recipient of the award from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The 4-year-old was honored for his heroic actions in helping save his mother’s life after she suddenly collapsed in the kitchen on Nov. 20, 2022.

According to the sheriff’s office, Asher phoned his grandmother after his mother, Rachel Milless, collapsed. The grandmother then called Asher’s father, Tyler, who was out of town for work.

Authorities said the boy’s father called 911 and told Asher to unlock the front door so paramedics could get in.

But that wasn’t all Asher would do. The sheriff’s office said the boy was able to hook up his mother’s nebulizer and get it working. He also ushered his two siblings, a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old, out of the kitchen so they wouldn’t see their mother in distress,

Additionally, Sheriff Brott said Asher cleared the kitchen before paramedics arrived for them to work.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the mother and took her to the hospital.

Medical workers said the woman was in septic shock after a bad case of pneumonia and influenza.

According to doctors, if Asher hadn’t done what he did, Rachel Milless likely wouldn’t be alive today.

The mother fully recovered and was able to attend Monday’s ceremony with the rest of the family to honor Asher.

