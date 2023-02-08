Mililani cheer earns two National titles at JAMZ Nationals in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All hail the Trojans!

The Mililani High School cheer team was in Vegas for the JAMZ Nationals Cheer competition, bringing three teams with them to compete against some of the best from around the country. The team taking home Two National titles along the way.

“It took a lot of work and I think overall it took a lot of confidence since a lot of them, this is the first time ever doing something like this, a lot of them were scared before we left.” Head Coach Amber Sistoza-Awong told Hawaii News Now. “Our biggest goal was to make sure that everybody left confident and that’s exactly what happened.”

One of the squads to win it all was the Varsity stunt team and this National title is special as its the first time a Mililani team has been represented in this category.

“Once we heard first place and they caught our name, we were so happy, joy was running through, happy tears.” Junior Saydi Meneses said. “Everybody was so happy and we were just overall, really proud of each other.”

For the JV, They bring home the title with added motivation knowing that they still have many years left in the brown and gold -- meaning the skies the limit.

“It was unreal.” Sophomore Saydie Colston said. “I was just so beyond proud of all of us, we had overcome a lot this season and it was challenging at times, but it all paid off in the end.”

Plus having the chance to represent their home state, meant more to them than any award.

“All the love and support that came back from home and from the other teams around us, it was very, just inspiring.”

