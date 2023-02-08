Loosened bolts in sprinkler system caused 125-foot geyser near Macy’s Pearlridge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loosened bolts in a pipe of a sprinkler standpipe system is what caused a 125-foot geyser near Macy’s Pearlridge, HFD said.

Firefighters responded to the scene along Kaonohi Street in Aiea just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said water was initially spraying about 125 feet vertically from a pipe leading to the sprinkler system standpipe for the Pearlridge Shopping Center.

According to HFD, an employee stated he was changing out the piping of the mall’s sprinkler standpipe system. When he loosened the bolts, the standpipe rocked and water began shooting up from the pipe below.

That worker said the mall was supposed to have shut off the water before maintenance work began.

It took about an hour for crews to stop the flow.

