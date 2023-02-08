‘I’m shocked’: Homeowners experience close call when boulder slams into Aiea home overnight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed into a home in Aiea overnight on Wednesday.
It happened around 2 a.m.
Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a couple feet from where he was sleeping.
Ramelb added he noticed water coming down from a reservoir above his home on Jan. 13 and again on Jan. 27.
It is unclear if that could be related to the rock fall.
This comes after two rock-related incidents just within the last two weeks on Oahu.
Just a couple days ago, several boulders slid from a mountain slope to the right of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.
Two weeks ago, a boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Saturday night, narrowly missing a woman inside.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
