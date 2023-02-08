HPD: 51-year-old woman assaulted, tased in violent Waipahu robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a violent armed robbery in Waipahu.

The incident happened at a business on Hanawai Circle at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a pair of male suspects armed with a gun and taser demanded money from a 51-year-old woman, assaulting and tasing her in the process.

They got away in a dark colored sedan.

No other suspect information has been made available and no word on the condition of the woman.

An the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.