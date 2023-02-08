Tributes
HPD: 51-year-old woman assaulted, tased in violent Waipahu robbery

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a violent armed robbery in Waipahu.

The incident happened at a business on Hanawai Circle at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a pair of male suspects armed with a gun and taser demanded money from a 51-year-old woman, assaulting and tasing her in the process.

They got away in a dark colored sedan.

No other suspect information has been made available and no word on the condition of the woman.

An the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

