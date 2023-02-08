Here are 11 must-have local Valentine’s Day gifts for the sweetheart in your life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s day is right around the corner. Are you looking for some Hawaii-inspired, or made-in-Hawaii Valentine’s Day gifts?

We asked you on Instagram what are your must-have local V-day gifts, and your recommendations did not disappoint.

1. Dipped by Dee chocolate-covered strawberries

There’s nothing more Valentine’s day than chocolate-covered strawberries! Check out Dipped by Dee located at Aiea Town Square. Assorted mini-boxes begin at $17.

2. SPAM musubi necklace from Sisterfriend Jewelry

For the musubi-lover in your life, get them a musubi to keep with them always. Sisterfriend Jewelry makes other local charms that you will love as well, such as a rice paddle, mango slice, and lumpia.

The musubi pendant has a white gold rice base, and a rose gold slice of spam that rests on top, beginning at $450.

3. MahinaMade lei t-shirt

This lei will last MUCH longer than the fresh ones from the store. MahinaMade offers lei t-shirts in a variety of colors and lei variations, beginning at $50.

4. WallflowerHawaii pressed flower frames

The only thing better than picking up their favorite flowers is getting one of these pressed flower frames by WallflowerHawaii. They accept orders via Instagram DM — prices vary.

5. Jyshellcreations lockets

The packaging for Jyshellcreations’ Be Mine collection is Valentine’s day perfection! The ku’uipo in your life will appreciate it. Necklaces begin at $40.

6. LocalKineTingz soy can-dles

LocalKineTingz makes small-batch soy can-dles, aka a candle made from a repurposed soda can. You can buy the candles individually, starting at $28, or opt for the Local Kine Valentine’s Gift box, which is perfect for sweethearts abroad, starting at $54.

7. Coco Kealoha hat tote

This one is definitely for the one who loves wearing pāpales or large sun hats. Cocokealoha created a simpler way to carry your pāpale with this amazing bag. Starting at $48.

8. Laulima Hawaii’s monk seal Valentine’s day sticker

The monk seal lover in your life will appreciate this adorable sticker set from Laulima Hawaii. Plus, it spreads a very important message to remind others to give monk seals their space. Starting at $4.

11. Strawberry malasada puffs from Leonard’s

Run, don’t walk! Leonard’s featured flavor of the month is strawberry — perfect for Valentine’s Day. Get your hands on them at 933 Kapahulu Ave, or the Malasada Mobile at Windward mall for $1.70 each.

10. Rainbow candles from Maui Candlemakers

This color-block rainbow candle from Maui Candlemakers is inspired by the colors of sunrise, and made with love in Paia. Get one for your favorite person for $40.

11. Heart-shaped shortbread from Big Island Candies

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s day if we didn’t mention Big Island Candies. Check out these delicious-looking heart-shaped shortbread from Big Island Candies. Beginning at $10.50.

