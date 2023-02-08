Healthier Hawaii: February is Heart Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Heart Month and heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women nationally and here in Hawaii.

Dr. John Kao, the Section Chief of Cardiology at Pali Momi Medical Center, talks about some of the risk factors for heart disease — particularly, hypertension and diabetes — along with signs or symptoms people should look out for.

He adds that prevention starts with healthy eating and regular exercise.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

