Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 700 new cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 8 additional coronavirus deaths and 738 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 378,481.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,805.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

