Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller

Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.

Desmond Kekahuna, 46, has been indicted for attempted murder and second-degree assault.

“This senseless crime against unsuspecting victims horrifies us all,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured. We intend to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bail was set in the amount of $1 million.

Kekahuna remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending his arraignment and plea.

Attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to officials, a 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child in the parking lot when she was hit by the vehicle and dragged about 15 feet, leaving her in critical condition.

Police said Kekahuna then got out of his car and began to beat her with what witnesses described as a crowbar or tire iron.

Witnesses said Kekahuna then attacked a good Samaritan who rushed to help the woman.

That person, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured.

Officials say the baby was not hurt.

Police said they believe the incident was a random act and the suspect did not know the victims.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
A new bill would allow them to using the latest technologies to battle sea level rise.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas
Beretania Street crash
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

Latest News

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki
Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were...
Brazen burglars smash into Kalihi car lot and drive off with 5 cars
Wind Advisory for the Island of Oahu from Noon Wednesday through Friday Afternoon
Strong system expected to produce gusts to 50 mph
As Hawaii continues to grapple with a statewide childcare shortage, the owner of a Hilo...
Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it
A transmitter is currently down affecting reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island.
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island