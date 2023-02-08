Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.

Desmond Kekahuna, 46, has been indicted for attempted murder and second-degree assault.

“This senseless crime against unsuspecting victims horrifies us all,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured. We intend to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bail was set in the amount of $1 million.

Kekahuna remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending his arraignment and plea.

Attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to officials, a 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child in the parking lot when she was hit by the vehicle and dragged about 15 feet, leaving her in critical condition.

Police said Kekahuna then got out of his car and began to beat her with what witnesses described as a crowbar or tire iron.

Witnesses said Kekahuna then attacked a good Samaritan who rushed to help the woman.

That person, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured.

Officials say the baby was not hurt.

Police said they believe the incident was a random act and the suspect did not know the victims.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.