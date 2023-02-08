Feds call ex-Punahou basketball coach a ‘prolific, aggressive child predator’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors called former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen “a prolific and aggressive child predator” and they say he should remain locked up to protect the public.

Yuen is charged with a single count of possessing child pornography.

According to court papers filed on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Olson said there is “strong evidence to suggest that Yuen has been grooming and sexually exploiting the children he coaches since the early 2000s.”

“Yuen is not simply a passive collector of child pornography,” Olson said. “Rather, he is a prolific and aggressive child predator who has repeatedly targeted minors that he knows well.”

Olsen added that Yuen has a history of “relentlessly and obsessively” contacting, harassing and threatening his victims.



The FBI raided Yuen’s Manoa home on Thursday morning and arrested him for having pornographic pictures of a former female basketball player he coached. The feds said she was 17 when the pictures were taken.

The complaint also alleged that he sent naked pictures of himself to the girl in 2020 and repeatedly asked her to “perform sex acts on him.” Federal prosecutors also said he repeatedly offered to pay her for sex and phone sex.

The feds made their latest allegations in advance of today’s hearing to detain Yuen. The filing referred to previous allegations of sexual misconduct made in civil lawsuits filed in 2020 by his former players — MMA star Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and former University Hawaii basketball standout Shawna-Lei Kuehu.

They alleged that he groomed them when he was their coach at Punahou and sexually assaulted them when they were minors.

The suits were settled out of court and Yuen never admitted wrongdoing.

He was not prosecuted because the statute of limitations on criminal charges had expired.

Yuen’s attorney could not be reached for immediate comment this morning.

The feds said they have interviewed several of Yuen’s former victims to “corroborate their statements and obtain information regarding other possible victims.”

They also have set up a hotline for other potential victims to come forward.

The number and email for that hotline is (808) 673-2719 and yueninvestigation@fbi.gov.

