Fare wars ease: After months of $39 inter-island flights, these airlines are raising prices

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars between Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are easing.

For months, Southwest has been selling $39 one-way tickets between islands. Hawaiian has been doing the same to hold onto market share.

Since neither airline flies profitably at anything close to $39, both carriers are backing off.

Most of the cheap seats are now confined to Monday through Thursday, according to fare calendars.

Online inter-island fares for June are $59 and up.

