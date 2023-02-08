Fare wars ease: After months of $39 inter-island flights, these airlines are raising prices
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars between Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are easing.
For months, Southwest has been selling $39 one-way tickets between islands. Hawaiian has been doing the same to hold onto market share.
Since neither airline flies profitably at anything close to $39, both carriers are backing off.
Most of the cheap seats are now confined to Monday through Thursday, according to fare calendars.
Online inter-island fares for June are $59 and up.
