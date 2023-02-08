Brazen burglars smash into Kalihi car lot and drive off with 5 cars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brazen burglars broke into a Kalihi car dealership overnight and drove away with five cars. Honolulu police dusted for finger prints, stepped over broken glass Tuesday. The crime reduction unit was also called in.

Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of Excellent Motor Group, a used car dealership on Dillingham Boulevard, told Hawaii News Now they believe the break in happened around midnight.

5 vehicle are now gone and Ron and Maggie Zhang are worried whoever did it could steal more cars.

“I just feel really scared,” said Mr. Zhang.

“When my husband call me, I was shocked. I was like oh my God. Why did they do that,” said Mrs. Zhang.

The owner says workers got here at about 10 this morning and discovered this smashed glass. They say the burglars went inside this front door and then went inside of the business. Inside the crooks smashed through an office door. ransacked the place, and took multiple folders with more than 100 keys.

“They saw all the glass on the ground. My guys said somebody go inside and break the office door and took all the keys, about 100 something keys,” said Ron Zhang.

The stolen vehicles are a red Ford F150 pick up truck, silver Acura TLX, silver Nissan Frontier truck with license TXV 185, black Mercedes with license TPS 755, and a white Ford pick up truck.

“We lost a lot of money. We cannot keep going with our business already,” said Maggie Zhang.

“It’s like a broken heart,” she added.

The Zhang’s say their car lot will be closed for at least a week as about a third of their inventory now has stolen keys. They’ll be sleeping here overnight to prevent more cars from getting ripped off.

Police say the case is classified as a second-degree robbery and there have been no arrests.

