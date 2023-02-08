Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Brazen burglars smash into Kalihi car lot and drive off with 5 cars

Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were...
Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were reported stolen.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brazen burglars broke into a Kalihi car dealership overnight and drove away with five cars. Honolulu police dusted for finger prints, stepped over broken glass Tuesday. The crime reduction unit was also called in.

Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of Excellent Motor Group, a used car dealership on Dillingham Boulevard, told Hawaii News Now they believe the break in happened around midnight.

5 vehicle are now gone and Ron and Maggie Zhang are worried whoever did it could steal more cars.

“I just feel really scared,” said Mr. Zhang.

“When my husband call me, I was shocked. I was like oh my God. Why did they do that,” said Mrs. Zhang.

The owner says workers got here at about 10 this morning and discovered this smashed glass. They say the burglars went inside this front door and then went inside of the business. Inside the crooks smashed through an office door. ransacked the place, and took multiple folders with more than 100 keys.

“They saw all the glass on the ground. My guys said somebody go inside and break the office door and took all the keys, about 100 something keys,” said Ron Zhang.

The stolen vehicles are a red Ford F150 pick up truck, silver Acura TLX, silver Nissan Frontier truck with license TXV 185, black Mercedes with license TPS 755, and a white Ford pick up truck.

“We lost a lot of money. We cannot keep going with our business already,” said Maggie Zhang.

“It’s like a broken heart,” she added.

The Zhang’s say their car lot will be closed for at least a week as about a third of their inventory now has stolen keys. They’ll be sleeping here overnight to prevent more cars from getting ripped off.

Tonight the owners are worried more vehicles could be ripped off.

Police say the case is classified as a second-degree robbery and there have been no arrests.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
A new bill would allow them to using the latest technologies to battle sea level rise.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas
Beretania Street crash
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

Latest News

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki
Wind Advisory for the Island of Oahu from Noon Wednesday through Friday Afternoon
Strong system expected to produce gusts to 50 mph
As Hawaii continues to grapple with a statewide childcare shortage, the owner of a Hilo...
Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it
A transmitter is currently down affecting reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island.
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island