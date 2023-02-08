Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who set fire to the city’s surfboard racks in Waikiki was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars.

Glenn Helton was also ordered to pay more than $414,000 in restitution.

And once he’s out of prison, he’ll be restricted from entering the “Waikiki Safe and Sound area.”

In October 2021, Helton was caught on camera picking up a lighter he found behind the police substation.

The blaze at the surf rack erupted moments later, destroying more than 500 surfboards.

