Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who set fire to the city’s surfboard racks in Waikiki was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars.

Glenn Helton was also ordered to pay more than $414,000 in restitution.

And once he’s out of prison, he’ll be restricted from entering the “Waikiki Safe and Sound area.”

In October 2021, Helton was caught on camera picking up a lighter he found behind the police substation.

The blaze at the surf rack erupted moments later, destroying more than 500 surfboards.

