Amid rockfall prevention efforts, state reopens North Shore highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is back open near Waimea Bay, HPD said Wednesday morning.

The road was completely closed from 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday so crews could re-install a barrier to prevent potential rockfalls from ending up on the roadway.

Crews also spent the day surveying the hillsides for any loose boulders.

Crews dislodge huge boulders above North Shore highway as part of slope stabilization efforts

On Monday, giant boulders intentionally crashed down on the highway as part of slope stabilization efforts.

Three large rocks were dislodged by slope scalers who have been checking for loose materials since Sunday, when a rockfall blamed on recent heavy rains closed the road for hours.

The operation left dents in the road and a deep hole in the sidewalk.

DOT Director Ed Sniffen said despite the dramatic show Monday, the slope is safer.

They’ll stay there for the next 12 weeks until crews extend the existing rockfall fence by 70 feet. The highway will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Oahu #hitraffic update on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay. Intermittent closures will continue Tuesday, Feb. 7. Full closure from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Details https://t.co/Sr7wY9SX18 — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.