Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving,...
Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec (Gray News) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

A neighbor said he and parents at the scene tried to rescue children who were pinned under the bus and subdued the driver, the CBC reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the incident on Twitter, saying, “My heart is with the people of Laval today. No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you. I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Honolulu police dust for fingerprints at Kalihi car dealership after a handful of cars were...
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
Beretania Street crash
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
A new bill would allow them to using the latest technologies to battle sea level rise.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas
On the eve of the address, McCarthy challenged Biden to come to the negotiating table to slash...
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’
Boulder plows into Palolo home, narrowly missing woman
Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
Boulder crashes into Aiea home overnight
‘I’m shocked’: Homeowners experience close call when boulder slams into Aiea home overnight
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story
Ed Sniffen, Director of Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said the rocks were part of a...
Amid rockfall prevention efforts, state reopens North Shore highway
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Feds call ex-Punahou basketball coach a ‘prolific, aggressive child predator’