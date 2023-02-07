Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A video showing a Topgolf worker chasing down a small child who ran onto the facility’s driving range has gone viral over the weekend.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who took the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘Is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’” he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘You know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Desmond Kekahuna
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
Stewart Stant
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced
A new bill would allow them to using the latest technologies to battle sea level rise.
Frustrated landowners push back against state’s ‘managed retreat’ approach to rising seas

Latest News

The time has come to say ‘Aloha’ to Aloha Stadium.
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
160 patients evacuated after fire at Massachusetts hospital
Hawaii County police
In effort to bolster force, Hawaii County Police Department ramps up recruiting
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border