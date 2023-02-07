Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down affecting reception for some viewers on Maui.

HNN’s Engineering team said KOGG on Maui lost power at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This is affecting KHNL, KGMB, Telemundo Hawaii and KFVE.

A crew is currently working on repairs to get the signal back up.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.