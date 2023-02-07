Tributes
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui

Hawaii News Now is working to repair the problem as soon as possible. We apologize for the...
Hawaii News Now is working to repair the problem as soon as possible.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down affecting reception for some viewers on Maui.

HNN’s Engineering team said KOGG on Maui lost power at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This is affecting KHNL, KGMB, Telemundo Hawaii and KFVE.

A crew is currently working on repairs to get the signal back up.

This story will be updated.

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
President Biden to deliver second State of the Union address in front of divided Congress
Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
Small section of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula collapses
