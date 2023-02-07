Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

A Texas jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old.
By Emma McSpadden and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:33 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports.

After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

He was sentenced to life in prison and has to pay a fine of $10,000.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd said Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime. Medical evidence was also presented in the case.

The girl referenced Castillo when telling a nurse that someone hurt her.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Desmond Kekahuna
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Stewart Stant
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced

Latest News

A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
A child was rescued from under the rubble in Hatay, Turkey, nearly 24 hours after the earthquake.
RAW: Child emerges from rubble about 24 hours after quake
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria