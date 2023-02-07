Spice up your Valentine’s Day dinner with this delicious homecooked meal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner — and what’s more romantic than a delicious dinner?

Chef Ronnie Nasuti from Tiki’s Bar and Grill joined Hawaii News Now to show us how to cook up a “comforting” version of bolognese for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s how you can make the Molokai Venison Bolognese Sauce and enjoy it with that special someone:

Set 1

⅓ cup butter

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup celery

1 cup chopped carrots

1 ½ tablespoon of minced garlic

1 cup chopped Small Kine Farms Crimini mushrooms

Set 2

1 pound pork butt, ground

1 pound Molokai Venison, ground

Set 3

40 ounces San Marzano tomatoes, chopped

1 cup heavy cream

½ tsp red chili flakes

3 tablespoon tomato paste

1 can canned fire roasted red peppers, chopped

1 cup red wine

2 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

½ teaspoon oregano, dried

½ teaspoon thyme, dried

Directions:

Saute Set 1

Saute the meat (Set 2) — don’t break it too small and cook through.

Add everything else (Set 3) and bring to a boil and turn down to simmer.

Simmer it covered for 30-40 minutes.

Adjust for salt & pepper.

Serve with your favorite noodle (Chef Nasuti said he loves pappardelle for this recipe but tagliatelle, fettuccine or even a tubular pasta like rigatoni would be great).

Not feeling up to cooking? You can also opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person.

For more information on the Valentine’s Day special at Tiki’s Grill & Bar, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.