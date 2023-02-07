Spice up your Valentine’s Day dinner with this delicious homecooked meal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner — and what’s more romantic than a delicious dinner?
Chef Ronnie Nasuti from Tiki’s Bar and Grill joined Hawaii News Now to show us how to cook up a “comforting” version of bolognese for Valentine’s Day.
Here’s how you can make the Molokai Venison Bolognese Sauce and enjoy it with that special someone:
Set 1
- ⅓ cup butter
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup celery
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 ½ tablespoon of minced garlic
- 1 cup chopped Small Kine Farms Crimini mushrooms
Set 2
- 1 pound pork butt, ground
- 1 pound Molokai Venison, ground
Set 3
- 40 ounces San Marzano tomatoes, chopped
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ tsp red chili flakes
- 3 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 can canned fire roasted red peppers, chopped
- 1 cup red wine
- 2 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon salt
- ½ teaspoon oregano, dried
- ½ teaspoon thyme, dried
Directions:
- Saute Set 1
- Saute the meat (Set 2) — don’t break it too small and cook through.
- Add everything else (Set 3) and bring to a boil and turn down to simmer.
- Simmer it covered for 30-40 minutes.
- Adjust for salt & pepper.
- Serve with your favorite noodle (Chef Nasuti said he loves pappardelle for this recipe but tagliatelle, fettuccine or even a tubular pasta like rigatoni would be great).
Not feeling up to cooking? You can also opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person.
For more information on the Valentine’s Day special at Tiki’s Grill & Bar, click here.
