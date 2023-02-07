Tributes
Spice up your Valentine’s Day dinner with this delicious homecooked meal

Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner — and what’s more romantic than a delicious dinner?

Chef Ronnie Nasuti from Tiki’s Bar and Grill joined Hawaii News Now to show us how to cook up a “comforting” version of bolognese for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s how you can make the Molokai Venison Bolognese Sauce and enjoy it with that special someone:

Set 1
  • ⅓ cup butter
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup celery
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 ½ tablespoon of minced garlic
  • 1 cup chopped Small Kine Farms Crimini mushrooms
Set 2
  • 1 pound pork butt, ground
  • 1 pound Molokai Venison, ground
Set 3
  • 40 ounces San Marzano tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ½ tsp red chili flakes
  • 3 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 can canned fire roasted red peppers, chopped
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 2 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon oregano, dried
  • ½ teaspoon thyme, dried
Directions:
  • Saute Set 1
  • Saute the meat (Set 2) — don’t break it too small and cook through.
  • Add everything else (Set 3) and bring to a boil and turn down to simmer.
  • Simmer it covered for 30-40 minutes.
  • Adjust for salt & pepper.
  • Serve with your favorite noodle (Chef Nasuti said he loves pappardelle for this recipe but tagliatelle, fettuccine or even a tubular pasta like rigatoni would be great).

Not feeling up to cooking? You can also opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person.

For more information on the Valentine’s Day special at Tiki’s Grill & Bar, click here.

