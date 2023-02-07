Tributes
‘She’s a miracle walking’: Young girl improving after being shot by family member

A family friend says an 8-year-old girl is improving after being shot by a family member. (Source: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A family friend says a young girl could be released from the hospital this week after surviving a deadly shooting where four family members were killed.

WOIO reports Martin Muniz, 41, flagged down detectives on Jan. 13 saying, “I did something bad.”

Muniz is accused of shooting and killing four of his family members and critically injuring an 8-year-old girl.

Police said Muniz shot the victims in different rooms in a home where he was staying.

According to authorities, the suspect’s father, Miguel Gonzalez, died at the scene, along with his sister ,Angelic Gonzalez, and his 16-year-old nephew, Jayden Baez. Muniz’s brother-in-law, Anthony Booth, died the next day at the hospital from his injuries.

His 8-year-old niece, Eyana, and the sole survivor of the shooting remains at the hospital after the domestic situation but is recovering, according to Gloria Hernandez, a close family friend.

Eyana’s condition has improved tremendously, and she is reportedly getting stronger every day,

“Eyana is doing well. She’s improved a ton. Physically she’s great. There’s still going to be a long road to recovery for her. Psychologically of course, but she’s doing very well,” Hernandez said.

According to Hernandez, the family is grateful for the community support it has received since the shooting. She said community members have opened their hearts, praying for Eyana.

“She’s a miracle walking. I’m excited for her to see what her future will be like,” Hernandez said. “But it’s going to take a toll on her not having the only people she knew.”

Hernandez said she has helped create a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral expenses and Eyana’s hospital bills.

Authorities said Muniz is currently being held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

