Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Desmond Kekahuna
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Stewart Stant
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced

Latest News

HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2023)
A powerful earthquake has killed thousands of people across Turkey and Syria.
Rescuers race against time for those trapped in earthquake rubble
Tuesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise