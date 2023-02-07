Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver accused of intentionally plowing into a woman pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot and then beating her and a good Samaritan with a crowbar calmly lit a cigarette and sat on the curb after the attack.

That’s according to police and witness accounts included in newly-filed court documents.

Desmond Kekahuna, 46, has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

On Monday, he appeared in court via video from jail and a judge confirmed his bail at $1 million.

The incident happened about 9 a.m. on Feb. 1, as a woman was pushing her 6-month-old baby in a stroller in the Walmart-Pearl City parking lot. In a GoFundMe account, the victim’s husband identifies her as Kristelle Taliulu and says she’s a mom of five.

A GoFundMe account for the victim's family has been established.

Pou Taliulu said he got a call about the attack from a bystander, who urged him to come immediately.

“At the scene, I saw my wife with EMS trying to stabilize her while my daughter was being cared for by a good Samaritan,” he wrote, adding that his wife will require future surgeries and physical therapy.

Both of her legs were broken in the attack and she was left in critical condition.

Police said Kekahuna was driving through the parking lot “at a high rate of speed” when he turned toward Kristelle Taliulu.

HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot

After he allegedly struck the woman with his vehicle, dragging her 15 feet, Kekahuna went to his car and pulled out a tire iron.

Witnesses told police the suspect then allegedly struck the woman along with a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. Authorities said the suspect went between the two victims, hitting them repeatedly.

The good Samaritan sustained at least 20 blows.

After the attack, the suspect allegedly returned the tire iron to his vehicle, lit a cigarette and sat down on the curb.

But when police arrived, the suspect allegedly assumed a fighting stance, attempting to hit arresting officers.

