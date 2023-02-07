Tributes
Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway

State crews are responding to a partial road collapse in Hauula Tuesday afternoon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State crews are responding to a partial road collapse in Hauula Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Kamehameha Highway after Pokiwai Place around 10:30 a.m.

A Kahuku-bound lane closed on Kamehameha Highway. Traffic is being contraflowed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

