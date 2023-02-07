Tributes
Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’ fence overlooking Bellows after resident complaints

Keolu Hills resident Jeremy Rich stands next to fence before removal.
Keolu Hills resident Jeremy Rich stands next to fence before removal.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial, nearly 8-foot high, barbed wire, “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized.

The marine corps says it has removed more than a mile of anti-terrorism fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area.

Officials say they also plan to relocate about 900 feet of fencing from a ridgeline to minimize its visibility.

The changes come after residents complained the fence was an “eyesore” located too close to their properties.

Windward Oahu residents said that the fence is too big and too close to their homes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
Military officials spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on Monday.
UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
