Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’ fence overlooking Bellows after resident complaints

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial, nearly 8-foot high, barbed wire, “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized.

The marine corps says it has removed more than a mile of anti-terrorism fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Officials say they also plan to relocate about 900 feet of fencing from a ridgeline to minimize its visibility.

The changes come after residents complained the fence was an “eyesore” located too close to their properties.

Windward Oahu residents said that the fence is too big and too close to their homes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.