Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’ fence overlooking Bellows after resident complaints
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial, nearly 8-foot high, barbed wire, “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized.
The marine corps says it has removed more than a mile of anti-terrorism fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area.
Officials say they also plan to relocate about 900 feet of fencing from a ridgeline to minimize its visibility.
The changes come after residents complained the fence was an “eyesore” located too close to their properties.
