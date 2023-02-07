It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The time has come to say ‘Aloha’ to Aloha Stadium.

This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event.

A big party is happening on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor a space that has meant so much to so many people.

”As we approach the time to say goodbye to this historic venue and make way for a new facility, the Stadium Authority will be providing fans with one last opportunity to preserve their memories,” said Samantha Spain, Sales and Marketing Specialist for Aloha Stadium.

The event is in partnership with Free Spirits Hawaii, the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace and Odem Corporation.

The plan is to open the stadium to the public as part of its closing ceremonies.

Attendees will have the chance to go on an unguided limited tour and viewing of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame, Old Queen Street Stadium Museum, and event memorabilia from the past 47 years.

”You can stroll through areas usually off-limits to the public, including locker rooms, the field and other spaces filled with items from past concerts, professional sporting events, University of Hawaii games and athlete uniforms, including Colt Brennan and Timmy Chang,” added Spain.

Matt Choy represents Free Spirits Hawaii — one of the companies helping to host the event. He said the day is all about celebrating and taking a walk down memory lane.

It’s also a unique opportunity for many to see the stadium like they may have never seen it before.

”While on the field, fans and Keiki will be able to live the game day experience one last time, featuring pregame activities followed by half-time games, giveaways, and entertainment throughout the event,” said Choy.

There will also be an entertainment stage, a photo booth by Photo Ops Hawaii and Keiki Zone, plus meet and greet opportunities with ESPN personalities.

Due to limited spacing, reservations are required. Times are available in blocks and the event takes approximately 1 to 2 hours.

Limited walkups will be available and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are now available online.

For more information, click here.

