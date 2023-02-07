Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property

Boulder plows into Palolo home, narrowly missing woman
Boulder plows into Palolo home, narrowly missing woman(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting gave an update on a boulder that smashed through a Palolo home almost two weeks ago.

Inspectors believe the boulder likely came from a private property above the neighborhood and not from a home under construction right next door.

However, that home project was cited for not having proper protective barriers.

[RELATED: Boulder removed from Palolo Valley home amid debate over who’s at fault]

The estimated 3,000-pound rock narrowly missed a woman walking inside the home. None of the four people inside the home were injured.

Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s cinder block wall, living room, and another wall before finally ending up in a bedroom.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Desmond Kekahuna
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Stewart Stant
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced

Latest News

Ed Sniffen, Director of Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said the rocks were part of a...
Crews dislodge huge boulders above North Shore highway as part of slope stabilization efforts
Military officials spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on Monday.
‘We let you down’: Commander explains cause of fuel spill atop Haleakala
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2023)