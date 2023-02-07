Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting gave an update on a boulder that smashed through a Palolo home almost two weeks ago.

Inspectors believe the boulder likely came from a private property above the neighborhood and not from a home under construction right next door.

However, that home project was cited for not having proper protective barriers.

The estimated 3,000-pound rock narrowly missed a woman walking inside the home. None of the four people inside the home were injured.

Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s cinder block wall, living room, and another wall before finally ending up in a bedroom.

An investigation remains ongoing.

