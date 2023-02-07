HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street.

It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by the first Hawaiian bank building.

There are no electric wires on the road, however the pole is dangling.

HPD said the driver fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

