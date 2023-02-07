Tributes
Hawaii Senate advances bill requiring cameras in guard control rooms at women’s prison

A bill requiring digital cameras in the guard control rooms at the “Women’s Community Correctional Center” has advanced out of a state senate committee.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill requiring digital cameras in the guard control rooms at the “Women’s Community Correctional Center” has advanced out of a state senate committee.

As Honolulu Civil Beat reports, this comes after two cases in which inmates were abused by correctional officers in those areas.

There are currently some cameras in the facility.

But a walk-through last August found that about 40% of them were not working and video quality was described as “very poor.”

