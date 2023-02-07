Hawaii Senate advances bill requiring cameras in guard control rooms at women’s prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill requiring digital cameras in the guard control rooms at the “Women’s Community Correctional Center” has advanced out of a state senate committee.

As Honolulu Civil Beat reports, this comes after two cases in which inmates were abused by correctional officers in those areas.

[RELATED: Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison]

There are currently some cameras in the facility.

But a walk-through last August found that about 40% of them were not working and video quality was described as “very poor.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.