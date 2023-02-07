First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty Wednesday, then continue into the weekend.

Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with occasional brief showers over leeward locations.

Upstream moisture will move over Maui and the Big Island and persisting through the day Tuesday, fueling primarily windward showers. An increase in windward showers will also likely occur over Kauai and Oahu as well.

The island atmosphere will remain somewhat stable, so heavy rainfall is not expected.

Surf along north and west-facing shores will rise today and peak Wednesday.

A north (340-350 degrees) swell is expected to arrive Thursday, with surf building to around High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores as it peaks into the evening.

Rough sea conditions can be anticipated along eastern shores in response to strong to near gale force trades over and upstream of the area.

