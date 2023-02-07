Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty Wednesday, then continue into the weekend.

Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with occasional brief showers over leeward locations.

Upstream moisture will move over Maui and the Big Island and persisting through the day Tuesday, fueling primarily windward showers. An increase in windward showers will also likely occur over Kauai and Oahu as well.

The island atmosphere will remain somewhat stable, so heavy rainfall is not expected.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west-facing shores will rise today and peak Wednesday.

A north (340-350 degrees) swell is expected to arrive Thursday, with surf building to around High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores as it peaks into the evening.

Rough sea conditions can be anticipated along eastern shores in response to strong to near gale force trades over and upstream of the area.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she will no longer compete due to new transgender rule
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule
Desmond Kekahuna
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Stewart Stant
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Hold on! Get ready for GUSTY winds!
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected by Wednesday