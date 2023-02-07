‘Extremely disheartened’: BWS opposes draft EPA order on defueling, closing Red Hill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is opposing the EPA’s draft consent order to close and defuel Red Hill.

BWS said it is “extremely disheartened” that the proposed 2023 Consent Order does nothing to ensure the Navy fixes the damage it has done to the groundwater aquifer nor properly addresses public health impacts.

The department also said the draft lacks clear timelines, penalties and public transparency.

“Unless and until these fatal deficiencies are corrected, the BWS must insist that the proposed 2023 Consent Order be rejected and that the EPA work cooperatively to implement the Hawaii Department of Health’s emergency order,” said BWS in a press release.

“The people of Oahu deserve, and the law requires, strong regulatory action to address releases of fuel and other hazardous substances from the Red Hill facility, not the same failed policies and oversight practices that led to the contamination of our irreplaceable sole-source groundwater aquifer.”

Sen. Brian Schatz also wrote the EPA a letter asking the agency to include more input from Hawaii residents.

Monday is the deadline to submit public comments on the proposed order.

