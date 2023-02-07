Tributes
In effort to bolster force, Hawaii County Police Department ramps up recruiting

Hawaii County police
Hawaii County police(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to bolster its force, the Hawaii County Police Department is ramping up recruiting.

Adding more officers is a top priority of new Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. Over the next week, the department is opening applications for entry-level officers.

Recruitment opened Sunday and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Starting salary is just under $69,000 with benefits.

Upon hiring, they will undergo six months of academy training, five days a week. Following that, new recruits will go into the field and be paired up with an experienced officer for more hands-on training.

Click here for requirements and more information.

