Campbell looks to continue successful season in HHSAA boys basketball tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State high school boys basketball tournament is this week.

Hawaii’s top teams will go head to head, including the Campbell Sabers.

Fresh off the heals of their first OIA title in program history, the Sabers enter the big dance as the lone public school with a first round bye. The team hoping to cap off their turn around season with a Koa Head trophy.

The Sabers got the first round bye after their thrilling overtime win over Mililani for the OIA Title — Revenge for their lone league loss to the Trojans earlier in the season.

“It’s overwhelming.” Campbell head coach Wyatt Tau told Hawaii News Now. “Every day, somebody new was texting and congratulating and they’re just so happy for the community, I’m happy for the community, so yeah, It didn’t settle in yet.”

The success didn’t just magically happen, its the product of long hours in the gym and withstanding the long haul of the regular season.

“Right after the season ended last year, I thought we could have did better.” Coach Tau said. “I knew with the upcoming sophomores we had, we’re going to be good, I just didn’t know how good, it all depends on what we did during the off season.”

That hard work paid off...the team is currently 23-5 on the season, while only losing one game during their OIA slate.

The Team knows it’s track record in the state tourney, their highest finish was third place back in 2015 and haven’t made it back since.

“We still had the underdog mentality even though we were blowing a couple of teams out by like a lot of numbers.” Campbell player Rondell Blenman-Villarreal said. “We knew the tougher teams we’re going to overlook us and underestimate us.”

Their main goal is winning a Koa Head, not just for themselves. but for their Ewa Beach community.

“It would actually mean a lot to me, it really would. bringing home a trophy for coach wyatt would mean a lot, I’ve always wanted to.”

The Sabers begin their run in the HHSAA Boys Basketball Championship on Wednesday

Other teams with the first round bye include Reigning champs Saint Louis, Kamehameha Hawaii and Kamehameha Maui.

