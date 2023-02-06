Amid pipe repairs, water conservation posted for Ewa Beach residents, businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents and businesses in Ewa Beach are being asked to conserve water due to repairs at a wastewater pump station.

A pipe broke at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station on Makule Road on Friday.

Officials said about 83,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled since the break.

Crews recovered about 54,000 gallons and the rest seeped into the ground.

Residents are asked to only use water for essential daily activities and avoid doing loads of laundry, using the dishwasher and taking long showers.

Repairs began Sunday but there’s no timeline on when the work will be finished.

