This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water.

Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors, who was getting ready for his last season in the water, before a sudden diagnosis in December changed the trajectory of his life.

“I had a seizure at the beach after paddling race.” Pila told Hawaii News Now. “So we took an MRI, they found out there’s a tumor and that’s when I got medevaced to Oahu.”

Pila was rushed to the Queens Medical Center where he underwent 7 hours of surgery to remove a brain tumor.

After a successful operation, his real fight began.

“You know, he just started showing up on day three and just recovered so well and being determined to like, you know, just fight it.” Noah’s mom Anna Golden Kaaua said.

Pila was on an eight month-long road to recovery with the goal of joining his teammates once again at the forefront of his mind.

Keeping what his friends and family call his trademark ‘positive attitude’ every step of the way.

“I don’t really see it as a fight for my life, It’s more of like just a little speed bump in life.” Pila said. “My boys, they were there in the ER when I was about to get medevacked and they were just supporting me through it and then making sure we keep on taking home golds while I was gone.”

Thats just what they did, making it to all the way the BIIF Championships with Noah making his return to the team, helping them secure a league title and a spot in the State Tournament.

“The mentality was to just stay undefeated until he came back and even until now, like, he kept us pushing and motivated.” Noah’s teammate Niau Paulos said.

The Warriors from the Big Island came in 7th overall, but Noah’s hard fought comeback was a victory unto itself.

The fight isnt over, Noah and his family will soon have to travel to San Francisco to under go more treatment.

“It is going to be quite a journey, but we’re ready for it, Noah’s got this and we got him.” Golden Kaaua said. “So we’re going to fight hard and he’s going to be the one to get through this.”

“I was definitely determined. I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

To help Noah on his journey to recovery, click here.

